Fast-track offer for 'best new fish feed'

The global feed company, Nutreco, is set to give one progressive feed developer the chance to 'fast-track' their best innovation idea to the benefit of fish farmers across the world.

The Netherlands-based company has been running a special one-off 'FeedTech Challenge' for the last two months with the aim of giving the world's best new fish feed solution the chance to hit the market in record time.

The big prize being offered by Nutreco is for their chosen feed developer to be granted a "scientific on-farm validation trial" for his or her idea, based at one of the company's own sites.

“This challenge, and in particular the validation trial, can provide a significant contribution to introducing new breakthrough innovations into real life," said Nutreco's CEO Knut Nesse.

"For start-ups it is a great opportunity to accelerate the development of their innovations, possibly even leading to a funding offer from Nutreco or one of our partners.”

A specialist industry jury will select 10 development finalists in time for them to be exposed to feedback and training during so-called "pressure cooker" sessions during Nutreco's FeedTech Challenge Event February 22-23 in the Netherlands.

Judges include Prof. Dr. Johan Verreth of Wageningen University & Research, the Netherlands, where he leads the aquaculture and fisheries group. Prof. Verreth has a specialist interest in the ecological sustainability of fish farming.

— Colin Ley