Benchmark processes first batch of commercial-scale antigen

Late in October Benchmark announced that its first commercial-scale batch of antigen has been processed at its facility in Braintree, UK.

The antigen will be used in a number of new aquaculture vaccines in Benchmark’s product pipeline.

Work on the final validation of the $22 million biotechnology building, to ensure compliance with EU Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) is underway. Once fully licensed the increased capacity will allow Benchmark to expand the number and range of vaccines it produces.

According to Benchmark, the 2,500-square-metre facility is set to be one of the most capable EU GMP antigen production facilities in Europe.