Large capacity pumps

Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems of Apopka, Florida recently released information on the newest line

of Verus pumps. Available with flow rates up to 2,000 gpm, Pentair notes that Verus Max pumps are “designed for large commercial applications where flow rate and turnover demands are high.”

Components of the Verus Max pumps include an IE2-rated TEFC motor, stainless steel hardware and glass reinforced thermoplastic housing. Some other features include:

• Class F Motor Insulation, IE2 rated.

• 316SS internal hardware, saltwater-rated.

• Heat-resistant mechanical seal with 316SS construction.

• Injection-molded components made of glass reinforced thermoplastic.

• ANSI 8” suction and discharge ports.

• Optional strainer pot and flange kits available.

Verus pumps are suitable for use with Variable Frequency Drives.

For more information go to: PentairAES.com