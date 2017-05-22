Pacific Trading Aquaculture of Dublin, Ireland recently released information about a new larval feed for cleaner fish, specifically lumpfish (Cyclopterus lumpus).

Trade-named Atlantic Gold, Pacific Trading notes that the new feed contains krill and is RAS compatible. It is available in three sizes (1.0mm, 1.5mm and 2.0mm) and contains Aquate, an Alltech premix, which the company says will optimize growth, support immune response, optimize digestive function and contribute to mucous barrier protection.

Pacific Trading has developed it together with Coppens /Alltech and the company’s own consultant Erlend Waatevik (formerly director of marine feed sales at Skretting). The formulations from Alltech are aimed at boosting and strengthening the fish and its immune system in order that it can survive well at sea.

For more information go to: http://www.ptaqua.eu