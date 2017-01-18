New home for ProSorter

IMV Technologies of France announced that it has acquired the Danish salmonid eggs-

sorting technology known as ProSorter .

Invented in 2011 by Torben Nielsen, CEO of Aquasearch, the ProSorter machine is able to rapidly remove glass eggs, pin-eyed and other non-viable eggs. Based on image processing technology, the sorter is a speedy alternative to manual egg picking without damage to the eggs.

“IMV has brought high-quality technologies and innovation in terrestrial species farming for years and we wanted to bring the same to our aquaculture clients,” said Richard Le Boucher, Aquaculture Manager of IMV Technologies.

IMV Technologies designs, manufactures, and distributes the technical and material solutions to help breeders improve their populations. In aquaculture, IMV is known for solutions in preservation, activation and cryopreservation of aquatic species semen, but also in egg sorting.

For more information go to: www.imv-technologies.com