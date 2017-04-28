New line of UV systems

RK2 Systems of Escondido, California recently introduced its new line of Pro-Tect UV systems.

According to RK2, the units offer a range of features including an option of power enclosures with either a Basic Control Package or the company’s more advanced PC Control package.

The basic package includes individual lamp status indicators, resettable main hour meter, main power indicator light, and over-temperature safety switch. The more advanced package includes AC voltage meter, total lamp hour meter, individual lamp hour meter, lamp status indicators, internal temperature monitors for both the UV reaction chamber and power enclosure, UV intensity meter and alarm relays.

The units are fabricated of UV stabilized, non-corrosive Schedule 80 PVC materials which will not corrode in seawater environments. Another feature is single-end glassware assembly for ease of maintenance and reduced labour costs.

All models are UL Listed. For more information go to: www.RK2.com