Pentair buys Vaki

Pentair Aquatic Eco-Systems, Inc. of Apopka, Florida recently announced that it has acquired

Vaki Aquaculture Systems Ltd., an aquaculture equipment manufacturer based in Kópavogur, Iceland.

Vaki is focused on the design and manufacture of fish handling, counting and grading solutions for a variety of aquaculture applications. The company also develops and offers technology for biomass estimation in aquaculture systems; providing users with information to maximize operational efficiencies, facilitate resource planning and optimize decision-making. Vaki products have widespread global adoption, with utilization in more than 50 countries.

“As the aquaculture industry continues to experience rapid growth, the addition of Vaki Aquaculture Systems complements our ability to meet the increasing market demand for advanced solutions, technology and equipment,” said Karl Frykman, President of Pentair’s Aquatic Systems Business Unit. “Vaki also helps to strengthen our position as a comprehensive single source provider.”