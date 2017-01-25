On-site algae unit gets upgrade

Building on the success of their 100L and 1000L algae photo bioreactors, Industrial Plankton of Victoria, BC Canada has launched a larger upgraded model: the PBR-1250L.

With a higher surface area-to-volume ratio, deeper light penetration and custom LEDs, the manufacturers says that users can expect it to double the daily production of the PBR-1000L.

According to specs from the company the new machine incorporates all the features of the PBR-1000L including biosecure tank design, self-cleaning between cultures, integrated heating and cooling, closed-loop pH control, and automated scale-up, harvest and nutrient addition.

For more information go to: www.industrialplankton.com