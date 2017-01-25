Pharmaq acquires Norwegian fish vaccination company

Pharmaq, a business unit of Zoetis, recently announced that it has acquired the Norwegian company Nordland Sett Vaks.

Nordland Sett Vaks, based in Nesna, Norway, was established in 1995. It offers machine fish

vaccination services and vaccination machines for a variety of different fish species in several markets including Norway, the UK and the Mediterranean.

“We have known Nordland Sett Vaks for a long time, and we have been very impressed with their high focus on quality and innovative solutions,” said Morten Nordstad, President of Pharmaq. “We are delighted to start working even closer together with Nordland Sett Vaks and to support the company’s international expansion.”

According to a joint press release from the companies, the acquisition of Nordland Sett Vaks will enable Pharmaq “to offer complete vaccination solutions to customers around the world.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.