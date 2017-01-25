Skretting hosts shrimp hatchery seminar in Mexico

× Expand Pictured (left to right): Giovanna Garcia (Marketing Manager Mexico), Eamonn O’Brien (Products Manager Skretting Marine Hatchery Feeds), Luis Lauro Gonzales (General Manager Mexico), Adriano Alvim Guarana (Technical Regional Manager Brazil) and Aedrian Ortiz Johnson (Technical Support Manager Skretting Marine Hatchery Feeds).

Skretting recently held shrimp hatchery seminars in Mazatlán and Ciudad Obregon, Mexico. The theme of the seminar was, “New Innovations and Nutritional Solutions for Shrimp Larva Production.”

The seminar covered topics such as production of high quality nauplius, post-larval nutrition and feeding through the nursery stages.

Speakers from Brazil, Mexico and Belgium shared their experiences with the more than 100 participants, which included some of the key shrimp hatcheries in the region.