Smart aquaculture control

Senect GmbH of Landau, Germany has developed aquaculture control technology which

measures water parameters and controls processes - combined with online access and alarming on smartphone, tablet or PC.

The control units are equipped with universal sensor input - and actuator output ports for low-voltage devices like feeders, signal-controlled devices like pumps, or mains voltage devices.

According to Senect installation is straightforward with modular, decentralized architecture that allows use of several control units for building up a complete control system for entire fish farms.

“The information from the individual control units is transferred wirelessly via WLAN and many units can be combined in one software app for a fast overview – anywhere you are,” notes a press release from the company.

Some features include:

Sensor-controlled aeration, drum filter- or feeder control.

Multiple functions with one unit, e.g. monitoring oxygen and controlling drum filters.

Intelligent control algorithms for decreasing water, feed - or energy consumption.

Easy installation and operation.

Online monitoring and alarming.

