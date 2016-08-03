Veolia presentation featured at Roanoke Workshop

Veolia aquaculture expert, Marius Hægh, will present the innovation and industrialization of land-based aquaculture operations at the 2016 Aquaculture Innovation Workshop in Roanoke, Virginia later this month.

Hægh’s presentation, “Challenging the Status Quo – Opportunities for Innovation,” will showcase

the latest advancements of land-based modular recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) for market-size salmon. Recent enhancements in water treatment of conventional recirculating aquaculture systems will be shared, as well as project case studies of successful large-scale smolt and post-smolt facilities.

“Veolia is excited to participate in an event dedicated specifically to recirculating aquaculture systems,” said Hægh, Vice President of Aquaculture at Veolia Water Technologies. “Advanced land-based fish-farms are a solution in creating a high-quality food source that is not only safe, but also environmentally sustainable.”

Veolia will also be exhibiting its new RAS2020 technology at the workshop’s tradeshow. The RAS2020 system is a module-based recirculating aquaculture system designed to maximize production, minimize operating costs, and reduce construction costs.

The workshop, which is hosted by The Conservation Fund, is scheduled for August 19-21, 2016, at Roanoke, Virginia.

The Aquaculture Innovation Workshop (AIW) provides an opportunity for aquaculture producers, scientists, engineers, aquaculture industry suppliers, regulators and investors to communicate progress on the technical, biological and economic feasibility of culturing fish – particularly salmon – to market size in land-based closed-containment systems using recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology.